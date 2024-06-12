Blackburn man found guilty of committing sexual offences against three children in East Lancashire
A man has been found guilty of committing sexual offences against three children in East Lancashire.
A jury took three hours to find Haroon Lorgat, of Edith Street, Blackburn, guilty of rape and assault following a seven day trial at Burnley Court.
The 33-year-old was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced at the same court on July 12.
Det Chief Jason Wainwright said: “I would like to commend the courage these three victims displayed in coming forward to report what Lorgat had done to them.
“It was clear from the evidence they gave the profound impact these crimes have had on them, despite the many years that have passed.
“They have demonstrated the utmost dignity throughout the investigation and court process.”
He added: “Lancashire Police remains committed to protecting vulnerable victims of crime and we will do everything in our power to get perpetrators to face their consequences at court - no matter how long ago the offences were committed.”