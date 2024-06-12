Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A jury took just three hours to find him guilty.

A man has been found guilty of committing sexual offences against three children in East Lancashire.

A jury took three hours to find Haroon Lorgat, of Edith Street, Blackburn, guilty of rape and assault following a seven day trial at Burnley Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been found guilty of committing sexual offences against three children in East Lancashire | Contributed

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced at the same court on July 12.

Det Chief Jason Wainwright said: “I would like to commend the courage these three victims displayed in coming forward to report what Lorgat had done to them.

“It was clear from the evidence they gave the profound impact these crimes have had on them, despite the many years that have passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have demonstrated the utmost dignity throughout the investigation and court process.”