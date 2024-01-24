Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers acting on information from the local community raided a property on Clara Street on Monday (January 22).

60 cannabis plants were subsequently found, as well as evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

A 41-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

60 cannabis plants were seized during a drugs raid in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was later released on bail while an investigation continued.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county.

It also delivers on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.