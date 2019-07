The jury in the Billy Livesley murder trial will resume deliberations today at Manchester Crown Court.



The eight women and four men have been considering their verdicts since Wednesday afternoon, but have so far not decided whether brothers Peter Connors, 32, of no fixed address, and David Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, are guilty of murdering 21-year-old Billy in Abram on December 28. Press F5 to refresh for updates.