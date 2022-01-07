Big hearted neighbours raise £600 overnight for pensioner who was attacked and robbed in Burnley

Money came flooding in the moment Clifton Street residents launched the fund last night, and, to date the figure stands at £620.

The first £300 came in within the first hour after the announcement was made on social media. And cash has continued to flow in overnight including £250 from DEPHER and £100 from Coun. Andy Fewings who is leader of the Green Party in Burnley.

Clifton Street resident Kelly Decruz launched the appeal with friend and neighbour Leanne Cregg. They kicked it off with a £50 donation from community funds.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery of a woman in her 70s which took place on Manchester Road at the junction with Springhill Road, Burnley on Wednesday morning.

Kelly said: "We were aiming to raise £600, which is double the amount that was stolen from the victim, and the total amount raised now stands at £620 so we will see how far it goes.

"We can't believe we have managed to raise that in such a short space of time, the support has been amazing and we hope it shows this lady there are still good people around who care."

Police are appealing for witnesses after the pensioner, who is in her 70s, was attacked while walking in Manchester Road, near to the junction of Spring Hill Road, between 7-50am and 8am on Wednesday.

She was approached by a woman who grabbed the victim’s handbag, pulling her to the ground. She then took the bag, containing keys, a bank card, personal items and £300 in cash, before making off from the scene in a white vehicle.

The offender is described as slim and small in height. She was wearing a cap and possibly jeans with a short jacket.

Det. Sgt Ashley Johnston, of Burnley CID said: “This was a shocking attack which has left the elderly victim very shaken and upset.

“The victim was visibly distressed and screamed during the incident and we are keen to identify and arrest the person responsible as soon as possible.

“If you saw what happened, or have any information, please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a white vehicle in the area, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage recording close to the scene of the offence, on Manchester Road between Spring Hill Road and the roundabout (pictured).”

Anybody with information can call 101 or email [email protected] and [email protected] quoting log 0263 of January 5.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.