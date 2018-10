Have your say

Police want to speak to this man after an incident in a Preston nightspot last month.

The man, with a bald head and distinctive long beard, was caught on camera at Glovers Bar.

Officers say the incident happened at around 3am inside the bar on Monday September 10.

Anyone who can identify the man, or has any information about the incident, can email PC Underwood at 5415@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101.