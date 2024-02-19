Banning order for Burnley man who shouted 'Munich' and made 'aeroplane gesture' at Manchester United fans
Billy Rambadt was standing outside a pub in Yorkshire Street, Burnley, at 5.32pm on September 23 when he committed the offence.
The 27-year-old shouted 'Munich' and raised his arms in an aeroplane gesture - a reference to the 1958 Munich Air Disaster - as a group of Manchester United fans walked past.
The incident was captured on an officer's body-worn camera and Rambadt was identified after the footage was reviewed back at the police station.
He was subsequently charged with using threatening/ abusive words/ behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Rambadt, of Athletic Street, Burnley, was convicted of the offence at Blackburn Magistrates Court last Friday.
He was given a five-year football banning order, fined £500 and told to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £200.
Supt Melita Worswick, from Lancashire Police's Special Operations Team, said: "Rambadt's conduct on that day was absolutely appalling and something that I know many people will find abhorrent.
"Although Rambadt was not arrested at the scene, justice did catch up with him in the end.
"To be clear, if you are not arrested at the time you commit an offence like this, be sure that we will be reviewing the evidence against you and you should expect a knock at the door."