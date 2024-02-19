Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Billy Rambadt was standing outside a pub in Yorkshire Street, Burnley, at 5.32pm on September 23 when he committed the offence.

The 27-year-old shouted 'Munich' and raised his arms in an aeroplane gesture - a reference to the 1958 Munich Air Disaster - as a group of Manchester United fans walked past.

The incident was captured on an officer's body-worn camera and Rambadt was identified after the footage was reviewed back at the police station.

He was subsequently charged with using threatening/ abusive words/ behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Rambadt, of Athletic Street, Burnley, was convicted of the offence at Blackburn Magistrates Court last Friday.

He was given a five-year football banning order, fined £500 and told to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £200.

Supt Melita Worswick, from Lancashire Police's Special Operations Team, said: "Rambadt's conduct on that day was absolutely appalling and something that I know many people will find abhorrent.

"Although Rambadt was not arrested at the scene, justice did catch up with him in the end.