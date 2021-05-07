Banned Penwortham driver has BMW towed away at Preston docks after police chase

Police say the man had been behind the wheel of a BMW when it was chased by officers through the city centre on Wednesday (May 5).

The BMW driver managed to evade police but the empty car was later found abandoned at Preston docks.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police say they were able to identify and trace the driver, who lives in Penwortham and had taken the car without the owner's consent.

The 35-year-old has been arrested and charged for a number of driving offences and has been remanded into custody until his court appearance.

The BMW was towed away under orders from police after the vehicle was searched for evidence.

The man has been charged with disqualified driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention and taking without owners consent.

A police spokesman said: "On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Preston Task Force had this vehicle fail to stop for them in the city centre.

"After finding the vehicle abandoned near the docks, officers have then identified the driver via CCTV.

"Today Task Force officers have arrested a 35-year-old male from Penwortham area for Disqualified Driving, Failing to Stop, Driving without Insurance, Driving without Due Care and Attention and Taking without Owners Consent.