Bamber Bridge violence allegedly involved men with bats
Four men have appeared in court accused of offences in connection with an incident allegedly involving bats.
Daniel Craig Garcia, 32, of HMP Wealstun in Wetherby, Altaf Chhabu, 43, of Higher Swan Lane, Bolton, Nizamuddin Iqbal Gajra, 36, of Halliwell Road, Bolton, and Yasin Gajra, 40, also of Halliwell Road, Bolton, are accused of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
In addition, the Gajras are charged with affray and Nizamuddin Gajra and Nizamuddin is accused of causing damage to a man's windows.
The charges relate to an incident in the Withy Grove area of Bamber Bridge, Preston, on July 30, 2019.
The case is adjourned to October 7.
(proceeding)
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.