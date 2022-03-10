Bamber Bridge man with links to Leyland wanted on recall to prison

A Bamber Bridge man is wanted on recall to prison, say police.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:13 am

Officers are eager to find Connor Murray, 22, who has been wanted since Tuesday (March 8) after allegedly breaching his licence conditions.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, a slim build and mousy brown hair.

Murray also has links to Leyland.

Connor Murray, 22, from Bamber Bridge, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions. He has links to the Bamber Bridge and Leyland area

Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Those with information are asked to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1013 of March 9

