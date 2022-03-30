Bamber Bridge man wanted in connection with stalking and malicious communication investigation

A Bamber Bridge man is wanted in connection with a stalking and malicious communication investigation.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 7:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 8:00 pm

Aaron Whitney, who also uses the surname Whitby, is described as 5ft 8in tall with short dark blonde/ light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said the 24-year-old, who has links to Ashton and Benidorm, might be driving a white Audi S3.

Anyone with information about Whitney’s whereabouts was urged not to approach him but to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0684 of March 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

For immediate sightings call 999.

Read More

Read More
Organised crime gang jailed after supplying 'huge quantities' of heroin and coca...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Have you seen Aaron Whitney? He is wanted in connection with a stalking and malicious communication investigation. (Credit: Lancashire Police)