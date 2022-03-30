Bamber Bridge man wanted in connection with stalking and malicious communication investigation
A Bamber Bridge man is wanted in connection with a stalking and malicious communication investigation.
By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 7:59 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 8:00 pm
Aaron Whitney, who also uses the surname Whitby, is described as 5ft 8in tall with short dark blonde/ light brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said the 24-year-old, who has links to Ashton and Benidorm, might be driving a white Audi S3.
Anyone with information about Whitney’s whereabouts was urged not to approach him but to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0684 of March 24.
For immediate sightings call 999.
