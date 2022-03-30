Bamber Bridge man wanted in connection with stalking and malicious communication investigation

Aaron Whitney, who also uses the surname Whitby, is described as 5ft 8in tall with short dark blonde/ light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said the 24-year-old, who has links to Ashton and Benidorm, might be driving a white Audi S3.

Anyone with information about Whitney’s whereabouts was urged not to approach him but to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0684 of March 24.

For immediate sightings call 999.

