News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Bamber Bridge man charged following report teenager kidnapped and assaulted in Preston city centre

A man has been charged following a report a teenager was kidnapped and assaulted in Preston city centre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Church Street following a report a teenager had been kidnapped and assaulted on August 8.

Cameron Farley, 22, of Maple Drive, Bamber Bridge, was arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday (October 9).

He was subsequently charged with kidnap, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 11).