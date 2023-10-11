Bamber Bridge man charged following report teenager kidnapped and assaulted in Preston city centre
A man has been charged following a report a teenager was kidnapped and assaulted in Preston city centre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 14:45 BST
Police were called to Church Street following a report a teenager had been kidnapped and assaulted on August 8.
Cameron Farley, 22, of Maple Drive, Bamber Bridge, was arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday (October 9).
He was subsequently charged with kidnap, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 11).