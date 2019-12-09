Bamber Bridge man admits having indecent images of children

A man is facing a custodial sentence after admitting making and distributing indecent images of children.

Neil Stuart Davy, formerly of West View, Bamber Bridge, Preston, and now of Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, appeared before Preston Crown Court.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to a total of six charges.

The first relates to distributing an indecent video of two young girls.

Three other charges against him relate to downloading indecent images of youngsters.

The investigation revealed he had accessed 57 still and moving images deemed category A - the most serious in legal terms - with a further 61 images and videos deemed category B, and 840 others deemed category C.

Davy pleaded guilty to further charges of possessing an extreme pornographic image, involving a dog, and possessing two prohibited images of a child.

The offences happened in the Bamber Bridge area over a period between October 2015 and July 2018.

Davy has no previous convictions, but his defence lawyer acknowledged he was likely to receive a custodial term.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, agreed to adjourn the hearing for a pre sentence report to be prepared.

Davy’s sentencing date has now been set for January 17.

He has been granted bail in the meantime with a condition of residence at his home address.

Under the Protection of Children Act 1978, offences linked to the distribution of such images carry a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, while those for possession carry a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

