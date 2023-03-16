A Bamber Bridge FC has been sacked by the club after was charged with conspiracy to supply drugs and money laundering. Daniel Roccia, who played for several seasons at the club, was arrested by police after series of dawn raids at addresses in Preston, Carnforth and Carlisle.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper was until recently playing his football at Kendal FC on a dual registration contract. He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to Supply a Class A controlled drug and money laundering.What does Bamber Bridge FC say?

A club spokesperson for Bamber Bridge FC said: “Bamber Bridge Football Club can confirm that Danny Roccia was until recently, registered as a player with the club (on non contract terms), but has spent the season on dual registration terms at Kendal Town. The club has recently terminated his registration with the club. Given this is an ongoing police matter, the club will make no further statement.”What is Operation Warrior?

They were arrested as part of Operation Warrior – Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime. Seven people, including Roccia, were arrested in a series of co-ordinated dawn raids on Tuesday morning (March 7). Five of those people, including Roccia, have now been charged.

They are:

Daniel Roccia aged 34 years from Sherwood Avenue, Leyland, charged with conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine) Controlled drugs and money laundering

Jodie Roccia aged 26 years from Moorland Crescent, Preston, charged with conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine) Controlled drugs and money laundering

John Atherton aged 35 years from Old Millstones, Preston, charged with conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine) Controlled drugs, and money laundering

David Taylor aged 36 years from Dewhurst Avenue, Blackpool charged with conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine) Controlled drugs, Possession with Intent to Supply Class B (Cannabis) Controlled drug and money – laundering

Darren Stanley aged 52 years from Bennetts Lane, Blackpool charged with conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine) Controlled drugs, and money laundering.