Bamber Bridge drug driver banned for 12 months

Paul Harrison was stopped by police in Longridge in May after officers suspected his car was linked to drug dealing.

He was pulled over, searched and found in possession of cannabis. He also tested positive for the drug after a roadside drug test.

He was arrested, taken into custody and charged with possession of cannabis and drug driving. No charges were made in relation to drug dealing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Harrison, from Bamber Bridge, has been disqualified from driving for 12 months after he was convicted of possession of cannabis and drug driving at Preston Magistrates' Court

He appeared before Preston Magistrates' yesterday (Tuesday, November 24) where he was convicted of both offences.

He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and handed £259 in fines. His conviction will also remain on his driving licence for 11 years.

PC Tattersley, of Lancashire Police, said: "This vehicle was stopped in Longridge in May as a direct result of information given to us by the public.

"This vehicle was linked to drug dealing. The driver was arrested for possession of cannabis and drug driving.

"Paul Harrison from Bamber Bridge appeared before Preston Magistrates charged with Possession of cannabis and Drug Driving.

"He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and handed £259 in fines."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.