Police have applied to South Ribble Borough Council to review the licence of School Lane Super Saver after it failed in two test purchases.

The premises was one of three across South Ribble and Chorley that between May 17 to 19 sold a trimming knife to a child as part of a test purchase alongside Lancashire Trading Standards. Following the sale advice and guidance was given to the member of staff that conducted the sale.

An alcohol test purchase operation was conducted on June 2 and the store failed selling alcohol to children.

The shop in School Lane, Bamber Bridge

School Lane Super Saver was found not to be complying with the conditions on the Premises Licence when inspected after the test purchasing. Staff were given £90 fixed penalty notices following this.

PC Ste Connolly from South Licensing Team, said: "We work with Licensed Premises to ensure that they trade responsibly, however where a premises fails to uphold the Licensing Objectives we will take robust action against them to minimise negative impact on our communities".

Grounds of Review

The application for review is submitted on the grounds that the licensing objectives relating to the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm are not being promoted at this premises.

The register containing a record of grounds for review may be inspected by prior appointment at SRBC, The Civic Centre, West Paddock, Leyland, PR25 1DH.