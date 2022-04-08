Several residents say they are too afraid to let their children play out in areas like Station Road and Withy Grove Park following a spate of attacks by disorderly youths.

The parents revealed their fears at a Coffee With a Cop meeting with Lancashire County Council. Jeff Couperthwaite and community police officers PC Charlie Bamber and PCSO Benjamin Rowland on Wednesday evening at Walton Le Dale Youth and Community Centre in Brindle Road.

Coun Jeff Couperthwaite said: “We must do more to work with Police & Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, and local police, to clean up our streets by taking action on offenders and helping their parents where necessary.

“I will invite Andrew to talk at our next meeting, but in the meantime I encourage residents to report all incidents so that the police are aware of all issues locally.”

The councillor says he is concerned about the potential health impact of antisocial behaviour as Lancashire health figures show only a quarter of children regularly play outside, and half are obese by the time they reach Year 6.

South Ribble Borough Coun Clare Hunter, who represents Bamber Bridge, says she is committed to promoting initiatives to help young people involved in gangs change their behaviour.