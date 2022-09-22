Three men wearing balaclavas and armed with a crowbar broke into an address in Wigan Road at around 8am on Wednesday (September 21).

One inside the property, the offenders assaulted the occupant – a man in his 50s – before stealing a quantity of cash.

The men then fled the scene in a number of vehicles.

Detectives believed they may have travelled along Euxton Lane towards the M61 motorway.

Police on Thursday (September 22) said enquiries were ongoing to identify the offenders and a public appeal was launched.

Det Sgt Justin Macmurray, of South CID, said: “This must have been a terrifying ordeal for the victim and he was lucky not to be more seriously hurt as these offenders were armed and clearly prepared to use violence.

“This happened on a main road at what was a busy time of day with people travelling to school or work and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage which might assist to come forward.

“I would also appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area in the days or weeks before yesterday to get in touch.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 0213 of September 21st.