Bacup man, 24, wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with Blackburn robbery

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:30 BST
A man is wanted by police in connection with a robbery in Blackburn.

Charlie Ray is wanted by police as part of their enquiries into a robbery in Blackburn last year.

The 24-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall and of medium build.

Charlie Ray is wanted in connection with a robbery in Blackburn last year (Credit: Lancashire Police)Charlie Ray is wanted in connection with a robbery in Blackburn last year (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Charlie Ray is wanted in connection with a robbery in Blackburn last year (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Ray has links to Bacup, Clitheroe, Blackburn and Hyndburn.

If you have any information about Ray’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1268 of April 5, 2023.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police’s website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

