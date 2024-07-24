Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is wanted by police in connection with a robbery in Blackburn.

Charlie Ray is wanted by police as part of their enquiries into a robbery in Blackburn last year.

The 24-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall and of medium build.

Charlie Ray is wanted in connection with a robbery in Blackburn last year (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Ray has links to Bacup, Clitheroe, Blackburn and Hyndburn.

If you have any information about Ray’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1268 of April 5, 2023.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police’s website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.