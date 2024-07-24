Bacup man, 24, wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with Blackburn robbery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Charlie Ray is wanted by police as part of their enquiries into a robbery in Blackburn last year.
The 24-year-old is described as 5ft 10in tall and of medium build.
Ray has links to Bacup, Clitheroe, Blackburn and Hyndburn.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
If you have any information about Ray’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1268 of April 5, 2023.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police’s website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.