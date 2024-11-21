Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The body of a baby has been found on a field next to the M61 motorway.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic discovery was made by a dog walker in snow-covered fields close to a motorway bridge in Little Hulton at around 12.30pm yesterday.

Police taped off the area and forensic teams were called to inspect the remains as they sought clues to the baby’s identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The baby's body was found close to Ashtons Field in the Little Hulton area near Salford on Wednesday afternoon | PA

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) remain at the scene today, where a forensic tent has been erected behind a cordon and shielded by a screen.

At a press conference from the scene last night, Greater Manchester Police said it was too early to confirm the baby’s ethnicity or gender at this stage. They said they will know more after a Home Office post-mortem examination is completed.

For now, the force said it will refer to the baby as ‘Baby A’, as police chiefs make an appeal for the baby’s parents to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Neil Blackwood said it was "too early" to know Baby A's gender, ethnicity or age | PA

Full police statement

Chief Superintendent and District Commander for Salford, Neil Blackwood said: "Tragically, we have found what we believe to be the remains of a young baby on Ravenscraig Road, near Ashtons Field in Little Hulton.

“We have a scene in place, and you will likely see an increased presence of officers in the local area while we carry out enquiries to understand the circumstances.

"At this stage, we are following several lines of enquiry, and we are working with local partner agencies to understand who this baby could be, how long they have been here, and how they have sadly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now calling this baby, Baby A. All of this is extremely sensitive, and this investigation needs to be handled with the utmost care it deserves, and it is going to take time.

"We know that this news will devastate our communities, and while we do not have all the answers to these questions yet, I want to reassure residents that we will do all we can to find out what has happened here.”

The baby’s remains were discovered by a woman walking her dog near Ashtons Field, close to the M61 in Little Hulton, Salford, on Wednesday | PA

He added: “The most important thing for us right now is to find answers for this baby and I would urge anyone who has any information at all to get in touch with us.

"Even the most minor detail could be crucial to our investigation. If you have seen anyone in the area over the last few days, or know who the parents could be, please call us as soon as you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as we are in a position to confirm further details about the circumstances, we will do so.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1319 of 20/11/24.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."