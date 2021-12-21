Baby Jesus snatched from city's cherished Nativity scene in Preston's Flag Market

The wooden nativity cabinet graces Flag Market every year, with the original Italian-crafted statues still in use after more than 50 years.

But thieves reportedly smashed their way into the wooden Nativity scene sometime this morning (Tuesday, December 21), snatching baby Jesus from his crib.

The Nativity scene has also been vandalised, with a number of figures knocked over in the sacrilegious smash and grab.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wooden nativity cabinet graces Flag Market every year, with the original Italian-crafted statues still in use, but it has been vandalised sometime this morning (Tuesday, December 21)

The nativity scene outside the Harris Museum has become a well-loved Christmas tradition since it was first unveiled more than half a century ago.

Sadly, it is not the first time the cherished Nativity scene has been targeted by lowlifes.

Lancashire Police and Preston City Council, who own the nativity scene, have been approached for comment.

The Nativity scene has been vandalised, with a number of religious figures knocked over in the sacrilegious smash and grab

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

The nativity scene outside the Harris Museum has become a well-loved Christmas tradition since it was first unveiled more than 50 years ago, but it has been targeted by vandals and thieves in 2018 and again this year (2021)

The wooden nativity graces Flag Market every year, with the original Italian-crafted statues still in use after more than 50 years

How the undisturbed Nativity scene should look at Christmas