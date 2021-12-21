Baby Jesus snatched from city's cherished Nativity scene in Preston's Flag Market
A statue of baby Jesus has been stolen from Preston's historic Nativity scene in Flag Market.
The wooden nativity cabinet graces Flag Market every year, with the original Italian-crafted statues still in use after more than 50 years.
But thieves reportedly smashed their way into the wooden Nativity scene sometime this morning (Tuesday, December 21), snatching baby Jesus from his crib.
The Nativity scene has also been vandalised, with a number of figures knocked over in the sacrilegious smash and grab.
The nativity scene outside the Harris Museum has become a well-loved Christmas tradition since it was first unveiled more than half a century ago.
Sadly, it is not the first time the cherished Nativity scene has been targeted by lowlifes.
In 2018, vandals sparked outrage when they smashed the plastic display window and toppled statues of Jesus and Mary.
Lancashire Police and Preston City Council, who own the nativity scene, have been approached for comment.
