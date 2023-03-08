News you can trust since 1886
Ashton-on-Ribble man wanted on recall to prison after allegedly breaching licence conditions

An Ashton-on-Ribble man is wanted on recall to prison after allegedly breaching his licence conditions.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:33pm

Tony Dougherty is alleged to have breached his release licence following a burglary.

The 36-year-old is described as white, of medium build, with blue eyes and cropped fair hair.

Dougherty, of Formby Place in Ashton-on-Ribble, has links to Preston, Lancaster and Morecambe.

Tony Dougherty is wanted by police on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Anyone with information about Dougherty’s whereabouts should call 101 or (01772) 209940.

Alternatively, [email protected] with information or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.