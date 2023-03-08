Ashton-on-Ribble man wanted on recall to prison after allegedly breaching licence conditions
An Ashton-on-Ribble man is wanted on recall to prison after allegedly breaching his licence conditions.
Tony Dougherty is alleged to have breached his release licence following a burglary.
The 36-year-old is described as white, of medium build, with blue eyes and cropped fair hair.
Dougherty, of Formby Place in Ashton-on-Ribble, has links to Preston, Lancaster and Morecambe.
Anyone with information about Dougherty’s whereabouts should call 101 or (01772) 209940.
Alternatively, [email protected] with information or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.