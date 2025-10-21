A shopper was left injured in the aisles of ASDA after they were knocked down in a mobility scooter hit-and-run.

The collision was reported to police after a man riding the mobility scooter crashed into a customer shopping in the ASDA superstore in Bolton Road, Chorley at around 10.30am on Tuesday, September 30.

The pedestrian was left with minor injuries and Lancashire Police shared a CCTV appeal last week as they sought to trace the man.

The force has since issued an update saying the man has been identified and will be ‘spoken to in due course’.

A police spokesperson said: “Last week we asked for your help to identify a man in connection with our investigation into a collision at ASDA, Bolton Road, Chorley on Tuesday, September 30 and we wanted to give you an update.

“It was reported that a man riding a mobility scooter knocked over a pedestrian at around 10.30am.

“The pedestrian was left with minor injuries.

“Following our appeal we have now identified a man and they will be spoken to in due course.

“Thankyou to everyone who helped with our appeal.”