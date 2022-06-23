Officers from Merseyside Police submitted the application for the ban after having to deal with Shepherd’s bad behaviour on numerous occasions, the court heard.Community policing inspector Jon Smith said: “Shephard’s actions have blighted St Helen’s town centre for more than two years and we welcome the order, which shows our commitment to robustly deal with any offenders who have a negative impact on our community.“We hope this result ensures the safety of our residents and anyone who works in St Helens from Shephard’s repeated crimes.“If you witness or experience any anti-social behaviour then please report it to us. Our action is targeted in those areas where members of the public tell us there are issues, and where we receive reports of anti-social behaviour, we will not hesitate to take action.”Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in their community can speak to local officers or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.