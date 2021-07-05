Arrests made for human trafficking and immigration offences after warrant executed in Preston

Officers from Preston City Council (PCC), Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue (LFRS) executed a warrant at a property in Corporation Street today (July 5), uncovering "multiple offences and safety breaches".

PCC said initial intelligence in the case pointed towards an unsafe number of occupiers and housing standards below safe and legal requirements.

However, during the inspection officers arrested a man for human trafficking offences and a woman for immigration offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers uncovered "multiple offences and safety breaches" after executing a warrant in Corporation Street.

Cllr Jennifer Mein, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing at Preston City Council, said: "It's always rewarding to hear of the successful outcome of multi-agency partnership working as in this case, and my thanks go to all the teams involved.

"The information gathered and shared led to a range of actions which ultimately protects tenants from those landlords that fail to manage their properties to an acceptable standard.

"The valued contribution many landlords make to the community is welcomed and appreciated, but rest assured our officers will make use of all the powers available to them to ensure the standards for tenants in Preston is safe and to a recognised standard."

Initial intelligence in the case pointed towards an unsafe number of occupiers and housing standards below safe and legal requirements.

A number of fire safety concerns were also identified in the premises during the operation.

LFRS will conduct further investigations to address the safety concerns with those responsible for fire safety at the property.

Sergeant John Lovick at Lancashire Police added: "This was an intelligence led, multi-agency operation which led to the subsequent arrests for human trafficking and immigration offences.

"Preston Police will continue to gather information and work proactively with our partners to ensure that individuals who are exploiting vulnerable persons are dealt with robustly. Intelligence continues to be gathered and I anticipate more such operations in the near future."

During the inspection officers arrested a man for human trafficking offences and a woman for immigration offences.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.