Officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 7.08pm on Friday, June 24, to reports a 15-year-old boy had been found unconscious in the street in Waterside, Euxton, near Chorley.

The boy was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a serious head injury. He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

Police say that following a number of inquiries, an 18-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of Section 18 Assault. He remains in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

POlice are appealing for information about the assault, which happened on Friday evening

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or footage to come forward.

DCI Mike Gladwin, of Lancashire Police’s South Division, said: “This incident has resulted in the young victim suffering an extremely serious injury. My thoughts remain with him and his loved ones at this time.

“Although we have now made an arrest, our enquires are very much ongoing.

“I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage which captures the assault or anybody acting suspiciously in the area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm to contact police as soon as possible.

“While this is being treated as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution.”