Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 150 cannabis plants were discovered inside a property in Chorley.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Avondale Road at around 1.15am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers found around 150 cannabis plants inside the property when they arrived.

Around 150 cannabis plants were discovered inside a property on Avondale Road in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The grow is thought to be worth in the region of £126,000. Every cannabis plant is valued at around £840 on the black market.

There was also evidence the electricity had been bypassed.

Electricity North West attended the scene to ensure the area was safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.