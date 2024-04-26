Around 150 cannabis plants worth '£126k' discovered in Chorley after police called to disturbance

There was also evidence the electricity had been bypassed.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Apr 2024, 13:27 BST
Around 150 cannabis plants were discovered inside a property in Chorley.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Avondale Road at around 1.15am on Friday.

Officers found around 150 cannabis plants inside the property when they arrived.

Around 150 cannabis plants were discovered inside a property on Avondale Road in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The grow is thought to be worth in the region of £126,000. Every cannabis plant is valued at around £840 on the black market.

There was also evidence the electricity had been bypassed.

Electricity North West attended the scene to ensure the area was safe. 

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime.  

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

