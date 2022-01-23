Armed robbers strike in Preston's Cottam area today

Armed robbers struck at Preston's Cottam area today

Police were called around 6.15am to a report of the robbery at the Co-Op on Merrytrees Lane in Cottam.

The two men both wore balaclavas and dark clothing, with one man carrying a hammer and the other carrying a machete.

The pair made threats to staff, demanding one lay down on the floor while forcing the other to provide access to a safe.

A quantity of cash and thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes were stolen.

No staff were hurt during the incident but they were left badly shaken.

Detectives are appealing for information and urging any witnesses, or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour, to come forward.

Det Insp Lee Richardson, of Preston CID, said: “This incident was very scary for the staff involved and they have been left badly shaken, but thankfully unhurt, following their ordeal.

“We believe this robbery was well planned and prepared. The offenders arrived prior to the store opening and were keen to access the safe and cash boxes.

“We believe those involved will have been in and around the area in recent days and weeks to establish routines around the store opening.

“Did you see a car in the area with two men inside which seemed out of place? Given the time of day, it is possible early workers or dog walkers might have some information.

“If you think you can help us please come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0401 of January 23.