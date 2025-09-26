Armed police launched a frantic manhunt for a ‘suspected’ gunman reportedly spotted near a high school in Shevington last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police helicopter was deployed to assist officers on the ground, as GMP’s firearms officers searched streets and fields around Shevington High School, close to the M6, at around 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police armed with guns were spotted patrolling the area around Shevington High School on Thursday evening (September 25) | Google

Greater Manchester Police were reluctant to share details on the incident, but confirmed that ‘nothing was found’.

The force said officers were stood down after the ‘suspected firearm sighting’ was deemed ‘a false alarm’.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We always deploy firearms officers in response to these kinds of reports. All appropriate checks were made and nothing was found.”

The incident caused alarm in the village, with anxious residents eager for information taking to Facebook in search for answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One local resident said: “I drove past earlier and 6 armed police officers were running up the road. There is a passage opposite Shevington High and they were going in there.

“Think it leads to the motorway, was really scary. They had big guns on them!”