Armed gang break man's leg with hammer in New Hall Lane attack

Police are investigating after the man, aged in his 40s, was assaulted between Caroline Street and New Hall Lane at around 11.15pm on Friday (May 7).

Officers attended the scene were they found the man had suffered a broken leg after being reportedly hit with a hammer.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man aged in his 40s was attacked by a group of men with weapons at around 11.15pm on Friday, May 7, between Caroline Street and New Hall Lane in Preston. Pic: Google

A police spokesman said: "Police were called around 11.15pm yesterday (Friday, May 7) to reports of a disturbance between Caroline Street and New Hall Lane.

"Officers attended and found a man at the scene with a serious leg injury.

"Following further enquiries it is believed the man, aged in his 40s, had been attacked by a group of men with weapons, including a hammer, suffering a broken leg.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment."

Detectives are appealing for information and are keen to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened.

Det Ch Insp Mike Gladwin, of Preston Police, said: "We have launched an investigation after a man was seriously assaulted in Preston.

"At this time we believe he was attacked by a group of men in the general area of Caroline Street and New Hall Lane around 11.15pm on Friday.

"Did you see what happened, or saw anyone in the area acting suspiciously? If you can assist our enquiries please come forward with information."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log reference 1828 of May 7 or independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.