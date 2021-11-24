Armed and masked robbers mug van driver for his Rolex

Police have appealed for witnesses to the robbery or anyone who is offered a Rolex for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch

The man was sitting in the driver's seat of his work van in the small hours of November 12, preparing it for the next morning's work, when the hooded figures appeared.

One was holding what looked like a small hand gun and they forced him to remove and hand over his prized Rolex.

The attack took place in Willow Road, Skelmersdale and the assailants are then believed to have run off in the direction of Kiln Lane with the watch worth many thousands of pounds.

DC Kieran Helps from Ormskirk CID said: “If you saw what happened or know anything about this incident at all, please get in contact with us.

“Similarly, if you have been offered a Rolex watch for sale, please let us know.”

Information can be reported on 101 quoting incident reference 0084 of November 12th or by emailing [email protected]

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached in confidence on 0800 555111 o online at crimestoppers-uk.org.