Applejacks Longridge: CCTV footage shows two men kicking their way into micropub before stealing booze

Two crooks have been captured on CCTV breaking into a Longridge micropub in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 15, 2023).

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:57 GMT

Police have launched an appeal to find the two men, who appear unmasked as they kicked in the door of Applejacks at 2:42am.

CCTV footage shows the men breaking down the door of the micropub and taking alcohol.

The men then left the pub only to return a few hours later to take more bottles.

Lancashire Police have said they are 'looking into' the break in.
Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.