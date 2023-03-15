Applejacks Longridge: CCTV footage shows two men kicking their way into micropub before stealing booze
Two crooks have been captured on CCTV breaking into a Longridge micropub in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 15, 2023).
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:57 GMT
Police have launched an appeal to find the two men, who appear unmasked as they kicked in the door of Applejacks at 2:42am.
CCTV footage shows the men breaking down the door of the micropub and taking alcohol.
The men then left the pub only to return a few hours later to take more bottles.
Anyone with information should contact the police on 101.