Have your say

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing woman from Burnley.



Michaela Glover is described as a white female, 29 years old, approximately 5ft. 2in. tall and is skinny.

She has long light brown highlighted hair and was wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers. She was last seen on Christmas Day just before 10pm.

Anybody with information is urged to ring 101 and quote log number 0914 of 25th December.