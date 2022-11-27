Appeal launched to find wanted Preston man accused of making death threats
An appeal has been launched to find a wanted Preston man who is accused of making death threats.
Lancashire Police want to speak to Bilal Rehman, from Preston, in relation to allegations of making threats to kill.
The 21-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with short dark black hair and a bushy full black beard.
Anyone with information about Rehman’s whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1173 of November 18.
For immediate sightings call 999.