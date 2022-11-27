News you can trust since 1886
Appeal launched to find wanted Preston man accused of making death threats

An appeal has been launched to find a wanted Preston man who is accused of making death threats.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 8:01pm

Lancashire Police want to speak to Bilal Rehman, from Preston, in relation to allegations of making threats to kill.

The 21-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with short dark black hair and a bushy full black beard.

Police want to speak to Bilal Rehman in relation to allegations of making threats to kill (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information about Rehman’s whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1173 of November 18.

For immediate sightings call 999.