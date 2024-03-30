Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a fail-to-stop collision in Blackburn.

Officers were called to Audley Range at 1.50pm yesterday, following reports a man in his 90s had been struck by a grey BMW 318d at the junction of Lambeth Street.

The grey BMW 318d involved in the hit-and-run.

The male pedestrian suffered a serious leg injury and has been taken to hospital where he remains.

The driver of the BMW failed to stop at the scene and remains outstanding.

The authorities are appealing for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver to come forward.

They also want to hear from any witnesses or anybody with dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage which has captured the BMW before or after the collision.

Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a pensioner seriously injured and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

“I want to appeal directly to the driver of the BMW to do the right thing and make contact with the police straight away.”