Appeal for the owner of rescued dog

Officers from Lancashire Police Dog Unit are trying to trace the owner of this dog, which was rescued from a county home.

The dog was removed from an address is Oswaldtwistle last week, but officers are appealing across Lancashire to try and trace the owner.

If the owner cannot be found the dog will have to go to a rescue shelter.

A spokesman for the unit said: “You will need to provide us with

proof that you own him (we have checked and he is not micro-chipped). If we do not manage to locate an owner, we will be looking to re-home the dog through one of the local rescues we use.”

If you think the dog might be yours, email DLO@lancashire.pnn.police.uk