Appeal for information after assault reported at Preston bus station

Police said they were made aware of the assault - which reportedly took place at Preston bus station at approximately 8.40pm on October 13 - via social media.

Officers said they had no details for the victim of the attack and launched a public appeal for information on October 14.

If you have any information or know who the victim may have been, call 101 quoting LC-20211014-0342.

A social media post regarding an alleged assault at Preston bus station circulated online.

Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.