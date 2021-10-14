Appeal for information after assault reported at Preston bus station
A social media post regarding an alleged assault at Preston bus station circulated online, prompting a police appeal for information.
Police said they were made aware of the assault - which reportedly took place at Preston bus station at approximately 8.40pm on October 13 - via social media.
Officers said they had no details for the victim of the attack and launched a public appeal for information on October 14.
If you have any information or know who the victim may have been, call 101 quoting LC-20211014-0342.
Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.