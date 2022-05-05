Appeal after theft of Morecambe & Heysham Sea Cadets prized boat

The sea cadets said they are ‘absolutely devastated’ at the theft of their rigid inflatable boat and boating equipment which was taken sometime between April 28 and May 4, police said.

Without the equipment, the cadets can’t begin their boating season on the River Lune, where they would usually learn skills such as safety and level 1 and 2 powerboating.

The stolen equipment includes 60 Yak Curve Buoyancy Aids, one Mercury 40hp Outboard Engine, one RIB with 2 Suzuki 60hp Outboard Engines & Trailer, and two rowing oars.

The cadets put an appeal out on their Facebook page saying: “Please make our boat too hot to handle.”

Police said the theft was of a significant value and that the thieves would have had to use a vehicle to steal the boat and equipment.

Call police on 101 quoting crime numbers 04/80836/22 or 04/81176/22.

