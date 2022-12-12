News you can trust since 1886
Appeal after cash stolen from security van near Co-op in Morecambe

Police are appealing for information after cash was stolen from a G4S van near the Co-op in Morecambe.

By Michelle Blade
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 9:53am

Police have issued a CCTV picture of a man they would like to speak to regarding the theft from the van on Regent Road in Morecambe.

The theft occurred on Wednesday, December 7 at 3pm.

The suspect is described as being a slim, white male, 5'6 tall, 3/4 length khaki coat, black trackie pants and shoes with white socks.

Cash was stolen from a security van near the Co-op on Regent Road and the junction of Clarendon Road in Morecambe. Picture of Google Street View.
Email [email protected] with any information or call 101 quoting log LC-20221207-0771.

Police are looking for this man in connection with the theft of cash from a security van in Morecambe. Picture from Lancashire Police.