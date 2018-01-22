Anti-fracking sisters guilty of offences against police

Two sisters involved in the anti-fracking movement have been found guilty of offences against police officers after a trial at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Elouise Taylor-Farley, 24, of the New Hope Community Camp on Preston New Road, Blackpool, was convicted of assaulting a police officer on June 13 at Little Plumpton.

The 24-year-old was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Her sibling Isobelle Taylor-Farley, of the same address, was found guilty of wilfully obstructing a female officer on the same date.

The bench discharged the 18-year-old, originally from Bolton, conditionally for 12 months.

She was also ordered her to pay a £20 surcharge.