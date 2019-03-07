Angry Chorley husband threw brick through window and struck his wife

A raging husband threw a brick through a window of his Chorley home, striking his wife.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard Richard Bowes, 35, currently of Shore Road, Hesketh Bank, had “various issues” including mental health problems and alcoholism.

Magistrates' Court

Prosecuting Alex Mann said: “The issues are mentioned by the victim in her statement.

“She says she has been married to the defendant for two years with two children.

“She mentions straight away she thinks he’s an alcoholic and thinks he has post traumatic stress disorder.

“She says he’s recently increased his alcohol intake and this has caused him to become argumentative.”

The court heard the day before the assault she had asked him to leave.

In the early hours he returned again, saying he needed money.

Miss Mann added: “She describes him as sounding drunk and angry.

“She said she’d pass clothes through the window, but he refused, saying he wanted to come in.

“She says the incident really scared her and that he was unpredictable.”

Bowes, who admits assault and damage, threw a brick, smashing the window. The second time it came through and hit her, grazing her arm.

Defending, Steve Scott said: “What is clear is he was extremely unwell.”

He was ordered to complete alcohol treatment, a relationship course, and pay a £30 surcharge.

