Andy Pilley verdict: Fleetwood Town boss found guilty of fraud charges after eight month trial
Football boss Andy Pilley has been found guilty of fraud charges in relation to allegations of mis-selling energy supplies
After a complex fraud trial at Preston Crown Court which began in October, Pilley has been found guilty on all counts of the charges facing him.
The jury reached a unanimous verdict late this afternoon and Pilley has been remanded in custody to await sentence.
His Honour Judge Knowles KC has indicated that Pilley, the chairman of Fleetwood Town FC, is likely to face a prison term.
The case has been adjourned until Tuesday (May 23) to fix a date for sentencing. After the verdict, the club issued a statement noting the verdict and insisting it was “business as usual”.
Pilley, 52, from Thornton, was found guilty of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.
Mr Pilley’s sister, Michelle Davidson, 49, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys, Lee Qualter, 52, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys, andJoel Chapman, 38, of Kingston Road, Willerby, Yorkshire, were also charged with a number of offences relating to fraud.
They have been found guilty of some of the charges against them, but acquitted of others.
These defendants have been bailed until the court hearing on Tuesday.
The charges relate to the various businesses Pilley owns under the umbrella name Business Energy Supplies (BES).
The prosecution was brought by regional Trading Standards.