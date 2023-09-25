Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called shortly before 11am on Thursday (September 21) to an address on Redcar Road to reports that a woman, later identified as Alison, had been found dead in a flat. A post-mortem examination established that she died as a result of multiple serious injuries.

On Sunday (September 24), detectives arrested a 35-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of murder. Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Alex Hindley, 35, of Redcar Road, Blackpool, has now been charged with murder.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning (September 26)

In tribute, Alison’s family said “We are shook up and upset that Alison has died in this way, it is not the way she should have gone and we all love her and miss her.”

A police spokesman said: "We are continuing to appeal for information and if anyone feels they could assist us with our enquiry we would be keen to speak to you. Our thoughts remain with her loved ones, who are being supported by specially trained officers."

Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting log 400 of September 21, 2023. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.