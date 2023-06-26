Villagers shared pictures of the man after he was spotted walking along Marsh Lane and Back Lane with what appears to be a rifle or shotgun slung over his shoulder.

Lancashire Police are aware of the reports and are looking into the incident, with a number of officers dispatched to the village to investigate.

The force has not said whether the man has been located at this stage.

A man has been spotted walking around Longton armed with a shotgun this morning (Monday, June 26)

Earlier this morning, a local nursery said it was considering going into lockdown as a precaution.

Donna Walker, who works at Ashleigh Nursery School, said: "We need reassurance that the police have been informed as we have children to keep safe at the nursery on Marsh Lane.

"We may need to follow lockdown procedure.”

Aimee Jones, whose child attends the nursery, added: “It’s very concerning. My child is supposed to be in nursery on Marsh Lane at the moment but I hadn’t taken him when I saw this and I don’t feel comfortable dropping him off until I know what’s going on.”

One family reported seeing the man load the weapon in fields behind their house before continuing to walk along Back Lane towards Marsh Lane at around 7.30am.