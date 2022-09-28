AFC Fylde manager James Rowe charged with sexual assault
AFC Fylde manager James Rowe has been charged with sexual assault.
By Tony Durkin
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:50 pm
Updated
Derbyshire Police today issued a statement that in January this year, officers received a report of a man having sexually assaulted a woman in Chesterfield, with the offence alleged to have taken place in November 2021.
James Rowe, 39, of Breaston, in Derby, has now been charged and is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, November 7.
AFC Fylde declined to comment on the matter.