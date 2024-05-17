Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pervert from Accrington who installed a secret camera so he could film girls for his sexual gratification has been jailed for more than six years.

Daniel Croasdale also tried to drug his victim with a sedative so he could sexually assault her.

Daniel Croasdale also tried to drug his victim with a sedative so he could sexually assault her.

Croasdale, 38, of Westwood Street, Accrington, admitted voyeurism, sexual assault and making an indecent photograph of a child relating to one female victim aged 16 at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also admitted voyeurism and making an indecent photograph relating to a second girl aged 17 at the time.

The offences occurred between 2020 and 2022 in the Accrington area.

Read More Preston man jailed after being caught in paedophile sting thought he was talking to 13-year-old schoolgirls

Croasdale was sentenced to a total of six years and six months in prison at Preston Crown Court last week.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and will be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for our free newsletters now Det Sgt Amy Tattersall, of Blackburn CID, said: “This is a serious case in which the defendant preyed on the victim and planned out his abuse beforehand by placing a sedative in her drink.

“I’ve been working with the victim in this case for the past 3 years. She has shown such strength and courage in how she has dealt with this situation that it can only be admired.

“I’d like to praise her family for the dignity they showed during the court proceedings which were naturally highly emotionally charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad