Accrington pervert who installed a secret camera so he could film girls jailed
Daniel Croasdale also tried to drug his victim with a sedative so he could sexually assault her.
Croasdale, 38, of Westwood Street, Accrington, admitted voyeurism, sexual assault and making an indecent photograph of a child relating to one female victim aged 16 at the time.
He also admitted voyeurism and making an indecent photograph relating to a second girl aged 17 at the time.
The offences occurred between 2020 and 2022 in the Accrington area.
Croasdale was sentenced to a total of six years and six months in prison at Preston Crown Court last week.
He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and will be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years.
Det Sgt Amy Tattersall, of Blackburn CID, said: "This is a serious case in which the defendant preyed on the victim and planned out his abuse beforehand by placing a sedative in her drink.
“I’ve been working with the victim in this case for the past 3 years. She has shown such strength and courage in how she has dealt with this situation that it can only be admired.
“I’d like to praise her family for the dignity they showed during the court proceedings which were naturally highly emotionally charged.