Accrington man wanted in connection with number of offences including burglary and assault

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:14 BST
An Accrington man is wanted in connection with a number of offences including burglary and assault.

John Marsden is wanted by police in North Yorkshire in connection with a number of offences including burglary and assault.

It’s believed the 26-year-old, who is from Accrington, could be in Bacup or Burnley.

John Marsden is wanted in connection with a number of offences including burglary and assault | North Yorkshire Police

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Marsden.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident 12240111818.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

