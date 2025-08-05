A police investigation has been launched after anti-Israel graffiti was sprayed on surfaces in Accrington town centre.

The writing appeared on the hoardings across from the Town Hall and on the side of the Town Hall offices.

The graffiti, which both said, “F**k Israel, IDF,” were sprayed over the weekend, with the criticism of the country and its armed forces being dubbed racist by the council.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant remain wanted for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against civilians in Gaza, with arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court in November 2024.

In recent weeks, with Palestinians facing starvation and only limited aid getting into the country, as scores of civilians continue to be killed by Israeli forces, the state of Israel has been widely criticised for its ongoing actions in Gaza, being increasingly accused of genocide.

After the graffiti was discovered on Monday morning, Hyndburn Council staff removed it, and now borough officials and the police are seeking to find the perpetrators.

A Hyndburn Council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of some anti-Semitic graffiti that has been done over the weekend

“It has been reported to the police, and we want to reiterate to the public that this kind of divisiveness will not be tolerated in Hyndburn.

“We have a zero tolerance approach to racism and will fully support police attempts to bring the culprit to justice.”

Hyndburn Council town centres boss, Cllr Clare Pritchard, said: “As soon as we became aware of this appalling graffiti, we worked to get it removed.

“We stand united in Hyndburn against racism of any form. We at the Council will support all police attempts to find out who did this and bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We absolutely will not tolerate any racism in Hyndburn.

“It’s abhorrent, we work very closely with the police to ensure that Hyndburn is a place where all races and faiths are welcomed.

“We are proud of the multiculturalism of the Borough.

“Racism will not be tolerated, and we will work with the police to send the message loud and clear that we will not accept this in this borough.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of the matter and we are looking into it.

“Lancashire Constabulary does not tolerate hate of any form, and we will do everything in our power to identify the offenders and take the appropriate action.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101.”