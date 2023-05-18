Rachel Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive in York, has previously pleaded not guilty to killing electrician Liam Smith who was found with a fatal gunshot wound and his body doused in acid and alkali substances outside his home in Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on November 24 last year.

At a pre-trial preparation hearing at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square, Fulstow entered a second not guilty plea, this time to a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Also accused of – and denying involvement in – Mr Smith’s murder is 39-year-old Michael Hiller, of Eccleshall Road in Sheffield.

Three men, aged 22, 25 and 35, have previously been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and since been bailed.

In January, the family of Mr Smith, who was originally from Chorley, said he was a “devoted” and “adoring” father to his two boys, aged 15 and 11.