A quarter of a million pounds cannabis haul found in drugs factory at Goosnargh outside Preston

A cannabis factory was discovered in a disused building in Goosnargh near Preston with a drugs haul worth a quarter of million pounds.

By Richard Hunt
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 6:14 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd October 2021, 6:16 pm
Bagged up produce in the cannabis factory at Goosnargh

Preston Task Force, with the assistance of members of the local community, were able to locate the former commercial property which had been converted into the cannabis factory.

Inside the property a man was located and detained on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Police said: "In total, approximately a quarter of million pounds worth of cannabis was seized and destroyed.

Cannabis plants growing in the building

"A massive thank you to the ongoing support of the public has resulted in the prevention of these drugs hitting UK streets and other offences associated with them."

Some of the plants found drying at Goosnagh