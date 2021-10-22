A quarter of a million pounds cannabis haul found in drugs factory at Goosnargh outside Preston
A cannabis factory was discovered in a disused building in Goosnargh near Preston with a drugs haul worth a quarter of million pounds.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 6:14 pm
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 6:16 pm
Preston Task Force, with the assistance of members of the local community, were able to locate the former commercial property which had been converted into the cannabis factory.
Inside the property a man was located and detained on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
Police said: "In total, approximately a quarter of million pounds worth of cannabis was seized and destroyed.
"A massive thank you to the ongoing support of the public has resulted in the prevention of these drugs hitting UK streets and other offences associated with them."