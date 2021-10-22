A quarter of a million pounds cannabis haul found in drugs factory at Goosnargh outside Preston

Bagged up produce in the cannabis factory at Goosnargh

Preston Task Force, with the assistance of members of the local community, were able to locate the former commercial property which had been converted into the cannabis factory.

Inside the property a man was located and detained on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Police said: "In total, approximately a quarter of million pounds worth of cannabis was seized and destroyed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannabis plants growing in the building

"A massive thank you to the ongoing support of the public has resulted in the prevention of these drugs hitting UK streets and other offences associated with them."