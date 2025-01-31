Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub doorman has escaped jail despite causing serious injuries to a drunken customer.

Haroon Fazil ejected the man so forcibly that he landed on his face on the pavement outside, a court in Preston heard.

The victim was knocked unconscious, suffered a badly broken jaw, needed two operations and lost a total of seven teeth, Judge Ian Unsworth was told.

But Fazil, who pleaded guilty to wounding, was given a suspended prison sentence after it was claimed the violence used was out of character and he had shown “genuine remorse and concern” for the man’s injuries.

The court heard the 32-year-old former plasterer had lost his job as a doorman following the incident and was now unemployed.

Prosecuting barrister Hanifa Patel said the assault happened late one night in February 2022 at the Duke of Lancaster pub in Colne town centre. The victim had been in the alehouse drinking with a friend and had started to become rowdy.

One witness said he was “clearly very drunk and was staggering about bumping into people.” He thought it was time for him to leave. Another witness saw him smash a glass at the bar and another saw other customers asking the door staff to throw him out.

When Fazil and another doorman asked him to leave he refused and became agitated, said Ms Patel. The two staff got hold of him and escorted him to the door where he was seen to be resisting and trying to return to the bar.

At that point Fazil, of Camden Street, Nelson, was seen to push the man out of the door causing him to fall face down outside. He was bleeding and two of his teeth were on the pavement next to him. He became unconscious for a short time.

He was taken to hospital where a scan showed he had a fracture to his upper jaw which had become detached from his skull. He needed surgery and further teeth had to be removed. He also had a second operation to his mouth.

“In total he lost seven teeth,” said Ms Patel. “He didn’t go out for many months and suffered extreme anxiety.” She added he needed dental implants to aid his recovery.

Judge Unsworth asked why the case had taken almost three years to come to court and was told prosecutors had waited to find out the full extent of his injuries before proceeding. None of the delay had been Fazil’s fault.

Lewis Bocking, defending, said his client had spent just short of three years with the matter “hanging over his head.” And because of the delay he urged the judge to step back from giving him an immediate custodial sentence.

He said Fazil’s actions that night could not be justified. “He caused entirely unjustified injuries to the victim – he appreciates the harm he caused.”

He went on: “The level of violence is out of character for him. He was discharged from his employment, he is now unemployed and he is his mother’s main carer.

“If Mr Fazil had not been working as security personnel at the time he would not have assaulted the victim. He is remorseful and understands the effects of his actions.” He asked Judge Unsworth to hive him “one more chance” by imposing a suspended sentence.

The judge told Fazil: “You were working as a doorman when one of the patrons was making a nuisance of himself. Other customers were complaining about him. He had had a quantity to drink, he had smashed a glass at one point and generally people were getting fed up with him.

“I have watched the video (CCTV) and you appeared passive for long periods positioned by the door. It is clear that young people and older people were enjoying themselves and you were there for that purpose to make sure everyone was safe and, if there was trouble, it could be dealt with under the guidelines.

“The victim was not doing anything to warrant what happened to him. It is your role to deal with such matters.

“It is clear you did try to deal with him in a proper way, you guided him towards the door. He wrestled from you and tried to go back into the premises.

“But then (there was) one single push with the consequences which gave rise to the seriousness of this case.”

He said the victim had suffered “significant facial injuries” and also the trauma of the assault had made a “real impact on him.”

He went on: “Your case is significantly aggravated by the fact you were acting as a doorman at the time. You were providing a public service to members of the public.”

He said he accepted Fazil’s remorse was “genuine, heartfelt and sincere.”

Judge Unsworth handed him a 12 months prison term suspended for a year. He also ordered him to do the maximum 250 hours of unpaid work. But he decided not to award compensation to his victim due to Fazil’s “dire financial situation.”